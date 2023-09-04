Two Ukrainian drones downed by Russian air defenses over Kursk Region and Black Sea

Two drones were destroyed by Russian air defenses over the Black Sea off Crimea and over the Kursk Region, as Kiev made yet another attempt to attack Russian facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "At about 1:00 a.m. today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terror attack on facilities on Russian soil with the use of two unmanned aerial vehicles was foiled. [Russian] air defense forces on duty destroyed the Ukrainian UAVs over the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula and over the Kursk Region," the ministry said.