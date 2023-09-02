Artsakh Defense Army denies Azeri accusations of jamming aircraft GPS

Azerbaijan has falsely accused Artsakh Defense forces of jamming the GPS positioning system of civil aircrafts flying on the Paris-Beijing and Tel-Aviv-Baku routes via the Artsakh airspace on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement on Saturday, the Artsakh Defense Ministry rejected Azerbaijan’s reports as utterly false, stressing that planes flying in the airways do not cross Artsakh’s airspace.

“Azerbaijan’s repeated false reports are aimed at detracting the international community’s attention from the humanitarian crisis caused by the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and preparing the ground for another provocation,” the ministry said.