The former head of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan made a post on his Facebook page on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.

September 2, 2023, 11:25 Archbishop Pargev: I have faith in the strength of Artsakh and the victory of its just cause

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Dear compatriots,

I congratulate the independence of Artsakh with all my heart. I have faith in the strength of Artsakh and the victory of its just cause.

With blessings and good wishes

PARGEV ARCHBISHOP MARTIROSYAN”, - the archbishop noted in his message.