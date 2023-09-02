Archbishop Pargev: I have faith in the strength of Artsakh and the victory of its just cause

The former head of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan made a post on his Facebook page on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.
The former head of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan made a post on his Facebook page on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.
32 years ago, on September 2, 1991, a joint session of the Councils of People's Deputies of the Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Oblast and the Shahumyan region proclaimed the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh.
Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan calls for the ouster of the “anti-national” authorities and consolidation of all Armenians to defense the homeland in his message on 32nd Artsakh Independence Day marked on September 2.
Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan responded to the statement of European Council President Charles Michel in his "X'' micrblog.
Pursuant to Article 98 of the Artsakh Republic Constitution,President Arayik Harutyunyan submitted his letter of resignation to the Artsakh National Assembly on Friday.
Genocide is being carried out in Nagorno-Karabakh today. Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, stated in an interview with the VOA Armenian Service, News.am informed.
According to a decree by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, Secretary of Artsakh Security Council Samvel Shahramanyan has been appointed Minister of State of Artsakh, and he has been given broad powers.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has announced his intention to resign.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
The former head of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan made a post on his Facebook page on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.
Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the three students-football players from Artsakhwho are being held in Azerbaijan. This was reported by Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, News.am informs.
On September 1, the first bell rang in public educational institutions of the Republic.
The European Court of Human Rights has given Azerbaijan by September 7 to provide information about the three students from Nagorno-Karabakh who were kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards in Lachin Corridor on August 28.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on August 31 the transfer of 10 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic said in a press release.
Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku delegation visited Vagif Khachatryan several times. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told reporters about this, news.am informs.
The Office of the Human Rights Defender has published a fact-sheet in English on the situation with regard to the realisation of the right to education in the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Artsakh, as well as on the documented obstacles.
The statement disseminated by the MoD of Azerbaijan that allegedly on September 2, at around 11:00 a.m., units of the Armenian Armed Forces discharged fire from mortar against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern part of the border, is another disinformation.
The statement disseminated by the MoD of Azerbaijan that allegedly on September 2, at around 11:00 a.m., units of the Armenian Armed Forces discharged fire from mortar against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern part of the border, is another disinformation.
The death toll in the Armenian military in the unprovoked Azerbaijani attack has reached 4, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement Friday.
As of 1:30pm Friday, the units of the Azerbaijani army continue firing, from small arms and mortars, at the Armenian positions located in the Sotk and Norabak sectors of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
There are two killed in action and one wounded as a result of Azerbaijani AF fire on the Armenian combat outposts near Sotk.
Armenian border outposts near Sotk on Friday morning came under heavy cross-border gunfire by Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
The Azerbaijani authorities have once again falsely accused Nagorno-Karabakh’s Defense Army of conducting reinforcement works.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
month
week
day