Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan responded to the statement of European Council President Charles Michel in his "X'' micrblog.

September 2, 2023, 09:09 The dire situation of 30,000 childre is not alleviated by statements

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''You make efforts, they are visible, but not tangible. The dire situation of 120,000 people, including 30,000 children, is not alleviated by statements. People don't even have daily bread. Diplomacy works slowly while people are facing starvation,'' he wrote.