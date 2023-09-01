Artsakhpress

Red Cross visits 3 students detained in Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the three students-football players from Artsakhwho are being held in Azerbaijan. This was reported by Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, News.am informs.

STEPANAKERT,  SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The three young men detained on August 28 were visited by representatives of our organization in Baku on August 30 and 31," Amatuni said, adding that they were given the opportunity to contact their relatives.

The Azerbaijani side on Monday abducted Alen Sargsyan, 22, while traveling from Artsakh to Armenia, and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers. Later it became known that two other young men, Vahe Hovsepyan and Levon Grigoryan, also had not crossed the illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint on the Lachin corridor, and it was not possible to establish contact with them. These three young men are university students, and they were coming to Armenia to study.

The Azerbaijani side stated that that these young men were detained "for disrespecting the flag of Azerbaijan in the past."

They were charged under two counts.


     

President Arayik Harutyunyan submits resignation to parliament

Pursuant to Article 98 of the Artsakh Republic Constitution,President Arayik Harutyunyan submitted his letter of resignation to the Artsakh National Assembly on Friday.

Luis Moreno Ocampo: Genocide is being carried out in Karabakh

Genocide is being carried out in Nagorno-Karabakh today. Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, stated in an interview with the VOA Armenian Service, News.am informed.

Samvel Shahramanyan appointed Minister of State

According to a decree by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, Secretary of Artsakh Security Council Samvel Shahramanyan has been appointed Minister of State of Artsakh, and he has been given broad powers.

Artsakh Republic President to resign

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has announced his intention to resign.

After humanitarian convoy gets blocked, Armenia slams Azerbaijan for ‘monstrous’ genocide through starvation in NK

Azerbaijan’s blocking of the humanitarian convoys for Nagorno-Karabakh means that Baku continues its policy of subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to genocide through starvation in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned Thursday.

Russia MFA spox: Lachin corridor situation is result of Armenia’s recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

The situation created in the Lachin corridor was the result of Armenia recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the territory of Azerbaijan. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated this during Wednesday’s press briefing.

French senator accuses Azerbaijan of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Artsakh

French Senator Bruno Retailleau has accused the government of Azerbaijan of carrying out genocide and ethnic cleansing in Artsakh.

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

First Bell ceremony held in the schools of the Republic

On September 1, the first bell rang in public educational institutions of the Republic.

ECHR gives Azerbaijan by September 7 to provide information on kidnapped Artsakh students

The European Court of Human Rights has given Azerbaijan by September 7 to provide information about the three students from Nagorno-Karabakh who were kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards in Lachin Corridor on August 28.

10 patients evacuated from Artsakh by ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on August 31 the transfer of 10 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic said in a press release.

ICRC visits Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku delegation visited Vagif Khachatryan several times. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told reporters about this, news.am informs.

Human Rights Defender Office published fact-sheet in English on the situation with regard to the realisation of the right to education

The Office of the Human Rights Defender has published a fact-sheet in English on the situation with regard to the realisation of the right to education in the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Artsakh, as well as on the documented obstacles.

Azerbaijan ‘humanitarian cargo’ intended for Artsakh is on Aghdam-Stepanakert motorway

Trucks with "humanitarian cargo" sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and intended for Artsakh are on the Akna (Aghdam)-Stepanakert road.

Armenia army has 4 casualties, 1 wounded in Azerbaijan provocation

The death toll in the Armenian military in the unprovoked Azerbaijani attack has reached 4, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement Friday.

Armenia Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan continues shooting in Sotk, Norabak directions

As of 1:30pm Friday, the units of the Azerbaijani army continue firing, from small arms and mortars, at the Armenian positions located in the Sotk and Norabak sectors of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

2 Armenian servicemen killed, 1 wounded in Azerbaijani gunfire

There are two killed in action and one wounded as a result of Azerbaijani AF fire on the Armenian combat outposts near Sotk.

Azerbaijan opens intense fire at Armenia positions in Sotk village sector

Armenian border outposts near Sotk on Friday morning came under heavy cross-border gunfire by Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Azerbaijan spreads disinformation. Defense Army

The Azerbaijani authorities have once again falsely accused Nagorno-Karabakh’s Defense Army of conducting reinforcement works.

Russia appoints new commander of peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

Major-general Kirill Kulakov of the Russian Armed Forces has been appointed as the new Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia and Greece plan to sign defense industry cooperation agreement

Armenia and Greece plan to sign an agreement on military-technical cooperation.

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

Aurora Prize, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan slams ‘horrifying and inhumane’ Azeri blockade in Artsakh

Putin never discussed West’s anti-Russian sanctions with Scholz, Macron, Kremlin says

Syria MoD reports Israel attack on Aleppo airport

Russian Air Defense Forces destroy Ukrainian assault drone in Moscow Region

Russian air defenses effective in repulsing Ukrainian drone attacks — Kremlin

