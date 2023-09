As of 1:30pm Friday, the units of the Azerbaijani army continue firing, from small arms and mortars, at the Armenian positions located in the Sotk and Norabak sectors of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

September 1, 2023, 14:02 Armenia Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan continues shooting in Sotk, Norabak directions

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Armenia will make an additional statement in this regard, the MoD informs.