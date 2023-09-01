Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Diaspora

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

U.S. Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and David Valadao (R-CA) were joined by Representatives Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) in introducing a series of amendments to the Fiscal Year 2024 U.S. House Defense Appropriations Bill (H.R. 4365) to block U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan, in the face of President Aliyev’s 260+ day genocidal blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT,  SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Biden-Harris Administration’s failure of leadership on Azerbaijan’s genocidal blockade of Artsakh underscores the urgent need for strong Congressional leadership and strict legislative oversight,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “We welcome each of these amendments – those in defense of Artsakh and also banning cluster bombs – and are working alongside a broad array of Congressional allies and coalition partners to see them enacted into law.”

The ANCA is urging U.S. Representatives to cosponsor and support passage of four pro-Artsakh amendments, including:

– Amendment 258 (presented by Rep. Sherman) – Preventing the use of funds to provide military assistance to Azerbaijan.

– Amendment 263 (presented by Rep. Sherman) – Preventing the use of funds to provide military assistance to Azerbaijan for use against Armenia or Nagorno Karabakh (also known as Artsakh)

– Amendment 272 (Led by Representatives Pallone, Bilirakis, Valadao, Schiff & Malliotakis) – Prohibiting military aid and security assistance to the defense, security, and border forces of the Government of Azerbaijan.

– Amendment 285 (Led by Representatives Pallone, Schiff & Malliotakis) – Allocating $1 million to support Department of Defense activities and partnerships that will help peacefully resolve the illegal Azeri blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh and allow for the unimpeded movement of essential humanitarian assistance, including food and medication, and commercial activities through the Lachin Corridor.

The ANCA is also recommending support for two amendments that would prohibit the acquisition, use, transfer and sale of cluster munitions, citing the devastating consequences of Azerbaijan’s use of these weapons during the 2020 Artsakh war.  These amendments are:

– Amendment 59 (Led by Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) and Sarah Jacobs (D-CA)– Prohibiting funding for the acquisition, use, transfer, or sale of cluster munitions.

– Amendment 131 (Led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Sarah Jacobs (D-CA) – Prohibiting funds made available by the bill from being used to transfer cluster munitions.

The amendments are currently under review by the House Rules Committee, which will determine their consideration by U.S. Representatives upon their return to session in mid-September.  Those ruled “in order” will be presented and voted upon during consideration of H.R. 4365


     

Politics

President Arayik Harutyunyan submits resignation to parliament

Pursuant to Article 98 of the Artsakh Republic Constitution,President Arayik Harutyunyan submitted his letter of resignation to the Artsakh National Assembly on Friday.

All news from section

Luis Moreno Ocampo: Genocide is being carried out in Karabakh

Genocide is being carried out in Nagorno-Karabakh today. Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, stated in an interview with the VOA Armenian Service, News.am informed.

Samvel Shahramanyan appointed Minister of State

According to a decree by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, Secretary of Artsakh Security Council Samvel Shahramanyan has been appointed Minister of State of Artsakh, and he has been given broad powers.

Artsakh Republic President to resign

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has announced his intention to resign.

After humanitarian convoy gets blocked, Armenia slams Azerbaijan for ‘monstrous’ genocide through starvation in NK

Azerbaijan’s blocking of the humanitarian convoys for Nagorno-Karabakh means that Baku continues its policy of subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to genocide through starvation in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned Thursday.

Russia MFA spox: Lachin corridor situation is result of Armenia’s recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

The situation created in the Lachin corridor was the result of Armenia recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the territory of Azerbaijan. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated this during Wednesday’s press briefing.

French senator accuses Azerbaijan of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Artsakh

French Senator Bruno Retailleau has accused the government of Azerbaijan of carrying out genocide and ethnic cleansing in Artsakh.

Economy

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

All news from section

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Society

ECHR gives Azerbaijan by September 7 to provide information on kidnapped Artsakh students

The European Court of Human Rights has given Azerbaijan by September 7 to provide information about the three students from Nagorno-Karabakh who were kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards in Lachin Corridor on August 28.

All news from section

10 patients evacuated from Artsakh by ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on August 31 the transfer of 10 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic said in a press release.

ICRC visits Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku delegation visited Vagif Khachatryan several times. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told reporters about this, news.am informs.

Human Rights Defender Office published fact-sheet in English on the situation with regard to the realisation of the right to education

The Office of the Human Rights Defender has published a fact-sheet in English on the situation with regard to the realisation of the right to education in the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Artsakh, as well as on the documented obstacles.

Azerbaijan ‘humanitarian cargo’ intended for Artsakh is on Aghdam-Stepanakert motorway

Trucks with "humanitarian cargo" sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and intended for Artsakh are on the Akna (Aghdam)-Stepanakert road.

Paris mayor to arrive in Armenia to accompany France humanitarian aid convoy for Artsakh

The convoy of trucks with humanitarian cargo sent by the French capital Paris and a number of large regions of France for Artsakh on Wednesday will be at the entrance to the Lachin corridor, where the humanitarian aid convoy sent by Armenia is also waiting to enter the Artsakh Republic.

2 more persons on lists did not cross Azerbaijani checkpoint, not possible to contact them. Ombudsman

On August 28, accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping contingent, another transfer of civilians from Artsakh to Armenia was carried out. According to the preliminary data, 170 persons were transported accompanied by the peacekeeping contingent, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote about this on Facebook.

Military

Armenia Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan continues shooting in Sotk, Norabak directions

As of 1:30pm Friday, the units of the Azerbaijani army continue firing, from small arms and mortars, at the Armenian positions located in the Sotk and Norabak sectors of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

All news from section

2 Armenian servicemen killed, 1 wounded in Azerbaijani gunfire

There are two killed in action and one wounded as a result of Azerbaijani AF fire on the Armenian combat outposts near Sotk.

Azerbaijan opens intense fire at Armenia positions in Sotk village sector

Armenian border outposts near Sotk on Friday morning came under heavy cross-border gunfire by Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Azerbaijan spreads disinformation. Defense Army

The Azerbaijani authorities have once again falsely accused Nagorno-Karabakh’s Defense Army of conducting reinforcement works.

Russia appoints new commander of peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

Major-general Kirill Kulakov of the Russian Armed Forces has been appointed as the new Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia and Greece plan to sign defense industry cooperation agreement

Armenia and Greece plan to sign an agreement on military-technical cooperation.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:50pm Monday, the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Martuni region of Artsakh is another disinformation.

Armenia Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan continues shooting in Sotk, Norabak directions
President Arayik Harutyunyan submits resignation to parliament
Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan
2 Armenian servicemen killed, 1 wounded in Azerbaijani gunfire
Azerbaijan opens intense fire at Armenia positions in Sotk village sector
more news

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

All news from section

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

All news from section

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

Aurora Prize, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan slams ‘horrifying and inhumane’ Azeri blockade in Artsakh

International

Putin never discussed West’s anti-Russian sanctions with Scholz, Macron, Kremlin says

All news from section

Syria MoD reports Israel attack on Aleppo airport

Russian Air Defense Forces destroy Ukrainian assault drone in Moscow Region

Russian air defenses effective in repulsing Ukrainian drone attacks — Kremlin

Most Read

month

week

day

Search