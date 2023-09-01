First Bell ceremony held in the schools of the Republic

On September 1, the first bell rang in the public educational institutions of the Republic.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the national anthem of the Republic of Artsakh was performed at the beginning of the event dedicated to the Day of Knowledge and Education in Stepanakert primary school N1 named after Kh. Abovyan.

Norayr Mkrtchyan, the Minister of State of the Republic of Artsakh, in his speech, congratulated those present on the occasion of the day.

"I am sure that our teachers will spare no effort to satisfy the spiritual and intellectual thirst of our children. After the ill-fated war of 2020, unfortunately, we regularly face new challenges, which forces us to live and work in emergency conditions.

As a result of the nine-month-long complete blockade, a humanitarian crisis has been created in Artsakh, which had and continues to have its direct impact on the proper organization and implementation of educational activities in the scientific and educational institutions of the Republic of Artsakh. However, the Ministry is making all possible efforts to protect the right to education of our young generation and youth and to start the educational process even in such difficult conditions," said N. Mkrtchyan.