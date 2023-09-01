Azerbaijan opens intense fire at Armenia positions in Sotk village sector

Armenian border outposts near Sotk on Friday morning came under heavy cross-border gunfire by Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, periodically spreading disinformation on August 31 and thereby creating an information basis for another provocation, on September 1, starting from 07:50, opened intense fire on Armenian positions located in the Sotk,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from different caliber small arms against the Armenian combat positions in the vicinity of Sotk. The Azerbaijani armed forces also used mortars in the direction of Sotk,” the ministry added in an update.