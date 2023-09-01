Luis Moreno Ocampo: Genocide is being carried out in Karabakh

Genocide is being carried out in Nagorno-Karabakh today. Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, stated in an interview with the VOA Armenian Service, News.am informed.
According to a decree by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, Secretary of Artsakh Security Council Samvel Shahramanyan has been appointed Minister of State of Artsakh, and he has been given broad powers.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has announced his intention to resign.
Azerbaijan’s blocking of the humanitarian convoys for Nagorno-Karabakh means that Baku continues its policy of subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to genocide through starvation in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned Thursday.
The situation created in the Lachin corridor was the result of Armenia recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the territory of Azerbaijan. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated this during Wednesday’s press briefing.
French Senator Bruno Retailleau has accused the government of Azerbaijan of carrying out genocide and ethnic cleansing in Artsakh.
Our heartfelt gratitude to Paris and the various regions of France for their steadfast support of Artsakh and its people, Artsakh MFA wrote on X.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
The European Court of Human Rights has given Azerbaijan by September 7 to provide information about the three students from Nagorno-Karabakh who were kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards in Lachin Corridor on August 28.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on August 31 the transfer of 10 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic said in a press release.
Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku delegation visited Vagif Khachatryan several times. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told reporters about this, news.am informs.
The Office of the Human Rights Defender has published a fact-sheet in English on the situation with regard to the realisation of the right to education in the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Artsakh, as well as on the documented obstacles.
Trucks with "humanitarian cargo" sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and intended for Artsakh are on the Akna (Aghdam)-Stepanakert road.
The convoy of trucks with humanitarian cargo sent by the French capital Paris and a number of large regions of France for Artsakh on Wednesday will be at the entrance to the Lachin corridor, where the humanitarian aid convoy sent by Armenia is also waiting to enter the Artsakh Republic.
On August 28, accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping contingent, another transfer of civilians from Artsakh to Armenia was carried out. According to the preliminary data, 170 persons were transported accompanied by the peacekeeping contingent, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote about this on Facebook.
The Azerbaijani authorities have once again falsely accused Nagorno-Karabakh’s Defense Army of conducting reinforcement works.
Major-general Kirill Kulakov of the Russian Armed Forces has been appointed as the new Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia and Greece plan to sign an agreement on military-technical cooperation.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:50pm Monday, the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Martuni region of Artsakh is another disinformation.
The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire late on Sunday evening at Armenian outposts in the Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.
On the night of August 23-24, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region of Artsakh Republic by using small arms.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defenseof Azerbaijan, claiming that at around 11:30pm Wednesday, Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the border zone, does not correspond to reality.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
