The European Court of Human Rights has given Azerbaijan by September 7 to provide information about the three students from Nagorno-Karabakh who were kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards in Lachin Corridor on August 28.

August 31, 2023, 17:32 ECHR gives Azerbaijan by September 7 to provide information on kidnapped Artsakh students

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Office of the Representative of Armenia for International Legal Matters said in a press release.