10 patients evacuated from Artsakh by ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on August 31 the transfer of 10 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic said in a press release.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ICRC plans to transfer 1 patient, who’s completed treatment in Armenia, back to Artsakh later today. All patients are accompanied by their attendants.

34 children remain hospitalized at Arevik Medical Center in Artsakh. 8 are in neonatal and intensive care.

Another 94 patients are hospitalized at the Republican Medical Center in Stepanakert. 7 are in intensive care (3 are critically-ill).