According to a decree by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, Secretary of Artsakh Security Council Samvel Shahramanyan has been appointed Minister of State of Artsakh, and he has been given broad powers.

August 31, 2023, 13:35 Samvel Shahramanyan appointed Minister of State

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President of Artsakh noted this in his statement.