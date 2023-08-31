Artsakh Republic President to resign

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has announced his intention to resign.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: On August 31, Harutyunyan made a statement, informing he will resign on Friday.

“I made this final decision two days ago, taking into account my contacts in the past weeks with all domestic and foreign actors and the public,” he added.

President Harutyunyan also signed an executive order on dismissing State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan and replacing him with Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh Republic Samvel Shahramanyan.