Major-general Kirill Kulakov of the Russian Armed Forces has been appointed as the new Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.

August 31, 2023, 12:27 Russia appoints new commander of peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kulakov is replacing Colonel General Alexander Lentsov, who was serving since April 2023.