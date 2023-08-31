Azerbaijan’s blocking of the humanitarian convoys for Nagorno-Karabakh means that Baku continues its policy of subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to genocide through starvation in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned Thursday.

August 31, 2023, 11:47 After humanitarian convoy gets blocked, Armenia slams Azerbaijan for ‘monstrous’ genocide through starvation in NK

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, PM Pashinyan stated that the Azerbaijani authorities continue to block access of the humanitarian convoys stranded near Lachin Corridor.

Another 10 trucks joined on August 31 the 22 trucks carrying essential humanitarian goods for Nagorno-Karabakh. The vehicles are stranded at the entrance of Lachin Corridor near the Armenian village of Kornidzor. The most recent convoy was sent by French regions and was personally escorted by the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo.

“Nonetheless, neither this convoy nor the one stranded there since July 26 were allowed to enter Nagorno-Karabakh. This means that Azerbaijan, in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, continues its policy of subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to genocide through starvation. The main goal of their policy is to get rid of Armenians from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. As I said previously, one of the scenarios of developing this monstrous plan is the following, Azerbaijan plans to open the Lachin Corridor only in one direction at the most severe phase of the humanitarian crisis, to only allow people to leave Nagorno-Karabakh and not return. This policy of genocide and dispossession is taking place in the 21st century, before the eyes of the international community,” the Armenian Prime Minister said.

Pashinyan added that the situation could be resolved through Baku-Stepanakert dialogue under an international mechanism.

“I find it noteworthy that an international mechanism in this situation is crucially necessary, otherwise, as we’ve ascertained, Baku is derailing with all possible means the opportunity for dialogue,” Pashinyan concluded.