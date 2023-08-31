After humanitarian convoy gets blocked, Armenia slams Azerbaijan for ‘monstrous’ genocide through starvation in NK

Artsakhpress

Politics

Azerbaijan’s blocking of the humanitarian convoys for Nagorno-Karabakh means that Baku continues its policy of subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to genocide through starvation in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned Thursday.

STEPANAKERT,  AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, PM Pashinyan stated that the Azerbaijani authorities continue to block access of the humanitarian convoys stranded near Lachin Corridor.

Another 10 trucks joined on August 31 the 22 trucks carrying essential humanitarian goods for Nagorno-Karabakh. The vehicles are stranded at the entrance of Lachin Corridor near the Armenian village of Kornidzor. The most recent convoy was sent by French regions and was personally escorted by the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo.

“Nonetheless, neither this convoy nor the one stranded there since July 26 were allowed to enter Nagorno-Karabakh. This means that Azerbaijan, in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, continues its policy of subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to genocide through starvation. The main goal of their policy is to get rid of Armenians from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. As I said previously, one of the scenarios of developing this monstrous plan is the following, Azerbaijan plans to open the Lachin Corridor only in one direction at the most severe phase of the humanitarian crisis, to only allow people to leave Nagorno-Karabakh and not return. This policy of genocide and dispossession is taking place in the 21st century, before the eyes of the international community,” the Armenian Prime Minister said.

Pashinyan added that the situation could be resolved through Baku-Stepanakert dialogue under an international mechanism.

“I find it noteworthy that an international mechanism in this situation is crucially necessary, otherwise, as we’ve ascertained, Baku is derailing with all possible means the opportunity for dialogue,” Pashinyan concluded.


     

Politics

Azerbaijan’s blocking of the humanitarian convoys for Nagorno-Karabakh means that Baku continues its policy of subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to genocide through starvation in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned Thursday.

Russia MFA spox: Lachin corridor situation is result of Armenia’s recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

The situation created in the Lachin corridor was the result of Armenia recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the territory of Azerbaijan. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated this during Wednesday’s press briefing.

French senator accuses Azerbaijan of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Artsakh

French Senator Bruno Retailleau has accused the government of Azerbaijan of carrying out genocide and ethnic cleansing in Artsakh.

Our heartfelt gratitude to Paris and the various regions of France for their steadfast support of Artsakh and its people. Artsakh MFA

Our heartfelt gratitude to Paris and the various regions of France for their steadfast support of Artsakh and its people, Artsakh MFA wrote on X.

There is a clear decision to leave the Akna-Stepanakert road closed and not to use it. Artsakh NA President

There is a clear decision to keep the Akna (Aghdam) - Stepanakert road closed, not to use it.

Ararat Mirzoyan to Dunja Mijatovic: Azerbaijan demonstrates its real goal of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday met with Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe (CoE) Commissioner for Human Rights.

French humanitarian convoy for Artsakh, led by Paris Mayor, en route to blockaded Lachin Corridor

A French humanitarian convoy for Artsakh is en route to the Armenian village of Kornidzor where the entrance to the Lachin Corridor is located. Previously sent aid convoys have been blocked by Azeri border guards at an illegal checkpoint.

Economy

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Society

ICRC visits Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku delegation visited Vagif Khachatryan several times. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told reporters about this, news.am informs.

Human Rights Defender Office published fact-sheet in English on the situation with regard to the realisation of the right to education

The Office of the Human Rights Defender has published a fact-sheet in English on the situation with regard to the realisation of the right to education in the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Artsakh, as well as on the documented obstacles.

Azerbaijan ‘humanitarian cargo’ intended for Artsakh is on Aghdam-Stepanakert motorway

Trucks with "humanitarian cargo" sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and intended for Artsakh are on the Akna (Aghdam)-Stepanakert road.

Paris mayor to arrive in Armenia to accompany France humanitarian aid convoy for Artsakh

The convoy of trucks with humanitarian cargo sent by the French capital Paris and a number of large regions of France for Artsakh on Wednesday will be at the entrance to the Lachin corridor, where the humanitarian aid convoy sent by Armenia is also waiting to enter the Artsakh Republic.

2 more persons on lists did not cross Azerbaijani checkpoint, not possible to contact them. Ombudsman

On August 28, accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping contingent, another transfer of civilians from Artsakh to Armenia was carried out. According to the preliminary data, 170 persons were transported accompanied by the peacekeeping contingent, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote about this on Facebook.

Azerbaijani media report arrest of three Armenians in Lachin Corridor

Three Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh were arrested on Monday at the illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

Three Armenians from Artsakh were arrested on Monday at the illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

Military

Armenia and Greece plan to sign defense industry cooperation agreement

Armenia and Greece plan to sign an agreement on military-technical cooperation.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:50pm Monday, the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Martuni region of Artsakh is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions

The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire late on Sunday evening at Armenian outposts in the Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region

On the night of August 23-24, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region of Artsakh Republic by using small arms.

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defenseof Azerbaijan, claiming that at around 11:30pm Wednesday, Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the border zone, does not correspond to reality.

Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha

On August 23, between 01:05 a.m. and 02:00 a.m., Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha.

Azerbaijan fires on combine harvester working in Artsakh village field

At around 12:30pm Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, using small arms, on a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village of the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic.

Armenia and Greece plan to sign defense industry cooperation agreement
ICRC visits Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan
Human Rights Defender Office published fact-sheet in English on the situation with regard to the realisation of the right to education
Russia MFA spox: Lachin corridor situation is result of Armenia’s recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan
Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

Aurora Prize, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan slams ‘horrifying and inhumane’ Azeri blockade in Artsakh

Kim Kardashian reacted to Ocampo's report on blockade of the Lachin Corridor

International

Putin never discussed West’s anti-Russian sanctions with Scholz, Macron, Kremlin says

Syria MoD reports Israel attack on Aleppo airport

Russian Air Defense Forces destroy Ukrainian assault drone in Moscow Region

Russian air defenses effective in repulsing Ukrainian drone attacks — Kremlin

