August 31, 2023, 10:38 Armenia and Greece plan to sign defense industry cooperation agreement

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The bill on approving the signing is included in the agenda of the August 31 Cabinet meeting.

“The high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Greece, as well as partnership in bilateral and multilateral platforms, creates favorable foundation for closer and effective cooperation in the defense sector, therefore Armenia attaches great importance to the efforts aimed at expanding and deepening partnership, as a highly important bridge in the context of developing Armenia-NATO relations and relations with NATO member states,” reads the bill.

The agreement will define directions of cooperation, particularly the promotion of research of military-grade products and new technologies for strengthening defense capabilities, and cooperation in the areas of development and industry in line with the national legislation of the parties.

The agreement covers the areas of technology transfer and technical support in weapons, ammunition and explosive ordnance production, exchange of information and experience in ammunition production, research in the area of military-grade products and industry, establishment of joint industries, training of technical personnel and others.