Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku delegation visited Vagif Khachatryan several times. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told reporters about this, news.am informs.

August 31, 2023, 09:38 ICRC visits Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to her, the last such visit took place on August 14.