The situation created in the Lachin corridor was the result of Armenia recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the territory of Azerbaijan. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated this during Wednesday’s press briefing.

August 30, 2023 - Russia MFA spox: Lachin corridor situation is result of Armenia's recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: She noted this when asked what the Russian side was doing to release the Armenians captured by Azerbaijan in the Lachin corridor, who had arrived there accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

"This was recorded at the end of the summit with the participation of the leaders of the two countries under the auspices of the European Union, in October 2022, May 2023. This is clearly said in the statement of the Russian foreign ministry on July 15, regarding the situation created around Nagorno-Karabakh. In this context, I believe that placing accountability on the Russian peacekeeping contingent [in Nagorno-Karabakh] is inappropriate, incorrect, and unjustified.

"We see the issue of the contingent in such a way that, I repeat, in the new conditions that have emerged as a result of the recognition—by the authorities of Yerevan and Armenia—of Nagorno-Karabakh as belonging to Azerbaijan, it has all possible effects on the ground to ensure the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians, including in the context of a direct dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert," said the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry.