August 30, 2023, 16:54 French senator accuses Azerbaijan of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Bruno Retailleau, a senator representing The Republicans group, has arrived in Armenia as part of the delegation escorting the French humanitarian convoy for Nagorno-Karabakh.

“What’s happening in Artsakh leads to ethnic cleansing and geocide. The main reason that we are here is because a tragedy is unfolding. What’s happening today is transforming Artsakh into a concentration camp under an open sky. This attempt of ethnic cleansing and genocide is aimed against 120 thousand people, including 30 thousand children. We demand the French President, to utilize France’s position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to introduce a resolution for adoption that would eventually allow to open the Lachin Corridor and put it under international protection, in order for transit to be restored along the humanitarian road,” the French senator said at a press conference in Goris.

The French humanitarian convoy for Nagorno-Karabakh led by the Mayor of Paris has arrived to the border area near the entrance of Lachin Corridor.