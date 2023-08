Our heartfelt gratitude to Paris and the various regions of France for their steadfast support of Artsakh and its people, Artsakh MFA wrote on X.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Initiative led by Anne Hidalgo and other elected officials holds the promise of uniting the international community in a strong solidarity for Artsakh.''