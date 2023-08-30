There is a clear decision to keep the Akna (Aghdam) - Stepanakert road closed, not to use it.

August 30, 2023, 14:09 There is a clear decision to leave the Akna-Stepanakert road closed and not to use it. Artsakh NA President

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Davit Ishkhanyan, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, announced this during the press conference held today.

He assures that those views are not ruling, but unanimous.

"On the Akna-Stepanakert road, there is a corresponding block-post of the Russian peacekeepers, as well as a corresponding patrol control point of our Ministry of Internal Affairs, certainly there are relevant instructions. I can inform our society and, in general, the world, that yes, there is a clear decision to keep that road closed, not to use it, and our society should not have tendencies of mistrust and give different interpretations in this case. "Fortunately, the discussions in which I participated and where I had the opportunity to present these views were not dominant, but unanimous," said the Speaker of the National Assembly.



