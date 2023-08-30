Azerbaijan ‘humanitarian cargo’ intended for Artsakh is on Aghdam-Stepanakert motorway

Trucks with "humanitarian cargo" sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and intended for Artsakh are on the Akna (Aghdam)-Stepanakert road.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Jeyhun Mirzoyev, General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, informed that the Russian peacekeepers have been presented a quality certificate of flour products to be sent from Baku to Stepanakert, Trend reported.

"We are currently in standby mode, there are no changes so far," he added.