August 30, 2023, 10:34 Ararat Mirzoyan to Dunja Mijatovic: Azerbaijan demonstrates its real goal of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting was held during Minister Mirzoyan's visit to Slovenia to participate in the Bled Strategic Forum, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.

The humanitarian crisis in due to Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor for more than eight months and the complete blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh since June 15, the harsh conditions and human rights violations of the Nagorno-Karabakh population, as well as the urgency of overcoming the situation, were emphasized on both sides. The Armenian FM stressed that with its actions, Azerbaijan openly demonstrates its real goal: ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ararat Mirzoyan welcomed the statements made by the CoE Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as since the blocking of the Lachin corridor, and stressed commissioner's mandate and the unhindered implementation of possible steps within the framework of the CoE toolkit.

They reflected also on Armenia's effective interaction with the office of the aforesaid CoE commissioner in matters of human rights.