A French humanitarian convoy for Artsakh is en route to the Armenian village of Kornidzor where the entrance to the Lachin Corridor is located. Previously sent aid convoys have been blocked by Azeri border guards at an illegal checkpoint.

August 30, 2023, 10:16 French humanitarian convoy for Artsakh, led by Paris Mayor, en route to blockaded Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo is personally leading the convoy, which consists of 10 trucks and started the trip from central Yerevan.

The French convoy carries emergency aid for the people of Artsakh who are facing a humanitarian crisis resulting from the Azerbaijani blockade.

The new convoy, sent by the City of Paris, the regions of Île-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Hauts-de-France, Occitania and Pays de la Loire, will join the Armenian humanitarian convoy and the previously sent French aid truck stranded at the entrance of Lachin Corridor in Kornidzor because of the Azerbaijani blockade.