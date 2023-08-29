The Aliyev genocidal regime, after blockading the people of Artsakh for 261 days and maintaining a total siege for 77 days, has chosen to engage in another instance of cheap propaganda.

August 29, 2023, 22:42 These dramatic and provocative vehicles remain within the Azerbaijani controlled territory and are unable to pass the Artsakh checkpoint.Artak Beglaryan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artak Beglaryan, advisor to the Artsakh Republic State Minister wrote this on Facebook.

''They waited until the consequence of their genocidal policy manifested in a critical shortage of flour in Artsakh, leaving thousands of families without bread. Subsequently, they dispatched flour to Akna (Aghdam) through Red Crescent trucks, ostensibly for the purpose of "assisting" the people of Artsakh. These dramatic and provocative vehicles remain within the Azerbaijani controlled territory and are unable to pass the Artsakh checkpoint. A series of questions arise for the architects of this "super humanist" notion:

1. If genuine concern about the food scarcity in Artsakh exists, why have you not taken the step to open the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor in accordance with the International Court of Justice orders and 2020 November 9 trilateral statement, thereby permitting the entry of humanitarian supplies amassed at the corridor's entrance since July 26th?

2. What prompts this newfound display of "humanism" at this particular juncture, considering that people have been enduring weeks of suffering and even loss of life due to acute shortages of food and other essentials, which you have directly caused?

3. If the intention is indeed to deliver humanitarian cargo, why did the regime opt not to utilize the International Committee of the Red Cross for its conveyance? Instead, you involved the Red Crescent, an organization operating under your direct control, thereby undermining the neutral and apolitical reputation of that institution.

4. Has any investigation taken place in international laboratories to ascertain whether the Azerbaijanis involved in flour production and distribution might have adulterated the flour with toxic substances? This would align with the policy of anti-Armenian hatred and promoting Armenian fatalities, as endorsed by the regime.

5. Have you checked the trucks for any hidden individuals driven by anti-Armenian hatred and/or saboteurs with the intention to kidnap or kill Armenians in Artsakh?

6. Have you consulted your “dignified” allies within the Israeli authorities or your advisers concerning this genocide scenario? How might they react if they found themselves confined within a Nazi concentration camp, and subsequently, after 261 or even 77 days of persecution, were presented with an opulent dinner in the name of Hitler's "humanitarianism"?

7. Has it not crossed your "humanitarian" mindset to engage the recipient of this "assistance" in a dialogue about their needs and positions, in line with the conventions upheld throughout the humanitarian world? 8. Could it be possible that your scriptwriters advised you to acquaint yourself with the humanitarian principles delineated in international law: namely, humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence? These principles were codified within UN General Assembly resolutions 46/182 and 58/114.

If such advice was provided, which among these four principles would you contend your superficial display aligns with?''