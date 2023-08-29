Dear compatriots, I simply ask, urge, and even demand not to pay attention to the "mass evacuation of the people of Artsakh" agenda, which was thrown into the information field long ago by Azerbaijani and some other foreign forces, and not to disseminate such materials and calls. Artak Beglaryan, advisor to the Artsakh Republic State Minister wrote this on Facebook.

August 29, 2023, 16:35 Solutions can always be found to continue the struggle to live freely and with dignity in one's own Motherland. Artak Beglaryan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: He added as follows:

“It is not a solution in any way in this situation, it is an escape from the Motherland and national, civil and human responsibility to past, present, and future generations. The main wish of the genocidal authorities of Azerbaijan is precisely this: to push us [the people of Artsakh] to mass emigration at the lowest possible price, apparently placing the accountability for the genocide on us.

“The only agenda of the people of Artsakh should be to live and fight in Artsakh, as our ancestors did in different eras. And each and every person and family has the right to make decisions about his own fate; whoever goes is welcome to go, but should not in any way encourage the mass demeanor of emigration.

“No matter how severe the deprivations and difficulties are, it is all the same; solutions can always be found to continue the struggle to live freely and with dignity in one's own Motherland.

“P.S. I had avoided reflecting on this topic for a long time, but in the context of the information trends of the last days, I have to speak publicly about the inadmissibility of its circulation.”