Solutions can always be found to continue the struggle to live freely and with dignity in one's own Motherland. Artak Beglaryan

Dear compatriots, I simply ask, urge, and even demand not to pay attention to the "mass evacuation of the people of Artsakh" agenda, which was thrown into the information field long ago by Azerbaijani and some other foreign forces, and not to disseminate such materials and calls. Artak Beglaryan, advisor to the Artsakh Republic State Minister wrote this on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT,  AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: He added as follows:

“It is not a solution in any way in this situation, it is an escape from the Motherland and national, civil and human responsibility to past, present, and future generations. The main wish of the genocidal authorities of Azerbaijan is precisely this: to push us [the people of Artsakh] to mass emigration at the lowest possible price, apparently placing the accountability for the genocide on us.
“The only agenda of the people of Artsakh should be to live and fight in Artsakh, as our ancestors did in different eras. And each and every person and family has the right to make decisions about his own fate; whoever goes is welcome to go, but should not in any way encourage the mass demeanor of emigration.
“No matter how severe the deprivations and difficulties are, it is all the same; solutions can always be found to continue the struggle to live freely and with dignity in one's own Motherland.
“P.S. I had avoided reflecting on this topic for a long time, but in the context of the information trends of the last days, I have to speak publicly about the inadmissibility of its circulation.”

     

Dear compatriots, I simply ask, urge, and even demand not to pay attention to the "mass evacuation of the people of Artsakh" agenda, which was thrown into the information field long ago by Azerbaijani and some other foreign forces, and not to disseminate such materials and calls. Artak Beglaryan, advisor to the Artsakh Republic State Minister wrote this on Facebook.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor briefed on Artsakh humanitarian crisis

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on August 29 met in New Delhi with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

European Council President, Canada FM discussed Karabakh issue

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh issue with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly, the latter announced on X—former Twitter.

If Azerbaijan is really interested in eliminating the humanitarian disaster of the people of Artsakh, should not simply prohibit the restoration of supplies through the Lachin Corridor. Lusine Avanesyan

On August 29, Azerbaijani news media reported that the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society will send 40 tons of flour from Baku to Stepanakert, but there has been no agreement on this issue with the Artsakh side.

In an effort to whitewash its criminal record, Azerbaijan unilaterally decides to send 'aid’ to victims of its blockade

In an apparent effort to whitewash its lengthy record of human rights violations and disregard for international law, the Azerbaijani authorities, who have caused a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh, have now unilaterally decided to send “humanitarian aid” to the victims of their own actions.

Bob Menendez: Azerbaijan continues its outrageous behavior

Senator Robert “Bob” Menendez, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is deeply concerned about what is happening in the Lachin corridor.

Mijatovic calls for restoration of free movement through Lachin corridor

The Council of Europe (CoE) Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, calls for the restoration of free movement along the Lachin corridor and to ensure the rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Artsakh. Her respective statement is presented on the Facebook page of Armenia in the Council of Europe.

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Paris mayor to arrive in Armenia to accompany France humanitarian aid convoy for Artsakh

The convoy of trucks with humanitarian cargo sent by the French capital Paris and a number of large regions of France for Artsakh on Wednesday will be at the entrance to the Lachin corridor, where the humanitarian aid convoy sent by Armenia is also waiting to enter the Artsakh Republic.

2 more persons on lists did not cross Azerbaijani checkpoint, not possible to contact them. Ombudsman

On August 28, accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping contingent, another transfer of civilians from Artsakh to Armenia was carried out. According to the preliminary data, 170 persons were transported accompanied by the peacekeeping contingent, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote about this on Facebook.

Azerbaijani media report arrest of three Armenians in Lachin Corridor

Three Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh were arrested on Monday at the illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

Three Armenians from Artsakh were arrested on Monday at the illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

Azerbaijani side abducted an Artsakh student at the illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor

At the illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, the Azerbaijani side abducted Alen Nelson Sargsyan, born in 2001, who was going to Armenia from Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeepers

6 patients evacuated from Artsakh through ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on August 28 the transfer of 6 patients from Stepanakert Republican Medical Center to Armenia for urgent treatment, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Healthcare said Monday. The patients were accompanied by their attendants.

We try to provide the minimum number of needed calories with the available products: Kindergarten Director

Stepanakert State Kindergarten N2 continues to educate children with the limited opportunities it has amid the blockade.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:50pm Monday, the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Martuni region of Artsakh is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions

The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire late on Sunday evening at Armenian outposts in the Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region

On the night of August 23-24, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region of Artsakh Republic by using small arms.

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defenseof Azerbaijan, claiming that at around 11:30pm Wednesday, Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the border zone, does not correspond to reality.

Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha

On August 23, between 01:05 a.m. and 02:00 a.m., Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha.

Azerbaijan fires on combine harvester working in Artsakh village field

At around 12:30pm Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, using small arms, on a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village of the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic.

Azerbaijani disinformation campaign again falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

Azerbaijan continues its disinformation campaign with false accusations targeting the Armenian military, the Ministry of Defense warned Tuesday.

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

Aurora Prize, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan slams ‘horrifying and inhumane’ Azeri blockade in Artsakh

Kim Kardashian reacted to Ocampo's report on blockade of the Lachin Corridor

Putin never discussed West’s anti-Russian sanctions with Scholz, Macron, Kremlin says

Syria MoD reports Israel attack on Aleppo airport

Russian Air Defense Forces destroy Ukrainian assault drone in Moscow Region

Russian air defenses effective in repulsing Ukrainian drone attacks — Kremlin

