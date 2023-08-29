Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor briefed on Artsakh humanitarian crisis

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on August 29 met in New Delhi with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement on social media, Grigoryan said he congratulated Ajit Doval on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 lunar probe.

“I offered congratulations on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar probe. In this context we discussed the implementation of possible joint projects in space industry. We also discussed issues related to regional security developments, as part of which I briefed on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and attached importance to the involvement of the international community for overcoming it,” Grigoryan said, adding that both sides lauded the course of development of the Armenian-Indian bilateral relations and discussed prospects of developing ties in a number of areas.