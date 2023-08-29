European Council President, Canada FM discussed Karabakh issue

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh issue with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly, the latter announced on X—former Twitter.
On August 29, Azerbaijani news media reported that the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society will send 40 tons of flour from Baku to Stepanakert, but there has been no agreement on this issue with the Artsakh side.
In an apparent effort to whitewash its lengthy record of human rights violations and disregard for international law, the Azerbaijani authorities, who have caused a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh, have now unilaterally decided to send “humanitarian aid” to the victims of their own actions.
Senator Robert “Bob” Menendez, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is deeply concerned about what is happening in the Lachin corridor.
The Council of Europe (CoE) Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, calls for the restoration of free movement along the Lachin corridor and to ensure the rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Artsakh. Her respective statement is presented on the Facebook page of Armenia in the Council of Europe.
Between August 25 and 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired an unprecedented number of high-intensity shots in the direction of the plant under construction in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province, also targeting the accommodation area of the construction workers, as NEWS.am informs, the Armenian-American GTB Steel company said about this in a statement.
Azerbaijan has refused to receive Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office who planned to visit the country after his trip to Armenia.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
The convoy of trucks with humanitarian cargo sent by the French capital Paris and a number of large regions of France for Artsakh on Wednesday will be at the entrance to the Lachin corridor, where the humanitarian aid convoy sent by Armenia is also waiting to enter the Artsakh Republic.
On August 28, accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping contingent, another transfer of civilians from Artsakh to Armenia was carried out. According to the preliminary data, 170 persons were transported accompanied by the peacekeeping contingent, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote about this on Facebook.
Three Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh were arrested on Monday at the illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor, according to Azerbaijani media reports.
At the illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, the Azerbaijani side abducted Alen Nelson Sargsyan, born in 2001, who was going to Armenia from Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeepers
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on August 28 the transfer of 6 patients from Stepanakert Republican Medical Center to Armenia for urgent treatment, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Healthcare said Monday. The patients were accompanied by their attendants.
Stepanakert State Kindergarten N2 continues to educate children with the limited opportunities it has amid the blockade.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:50pm Monday, the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Martuni region of Artsakh is another disinformation.
The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire late on Sunday evening at Armenian outposts in the Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.
On the night of August 23-24, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region of Artsakh Republic by using small arms.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defenseof Azerbaijan, claiming that at around 11:30pm Wednesday, Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the border zone, does not correspond to reality.
On August 23, between 01:05 a.m. and 02:00 a.m., Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha.
At around 12:30pm Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, using small arms, on a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village of the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic.
Azerbaijan continues its disinformation campaign with false accusations targeting the Armenian military, the Ministry of Defense warned Tuesday.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
