European Council President, Canada FM discussed Karabakh issue

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh issue with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly, the latter announced on X—former Twitter.

August 29, 2023, 13:38

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: She noted that during the meeting they addressed the issues in various regions of the world.

"We discussed his vision for European Union expansion in the Balkans, the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, and next steps to address the crisis in Haiti," FM Joly wrote.