The convoy of trucks with humanitarian cargo sent by the French capital Paris and a number of large regions of France for Artsakh on Wednesday will be at the entrance to the Lachin corridor, where the humanitarian aid convoy sent by Armenia is also waiting to enter the Artsakh Republic.

August 29, 2023, 13:13 Paris mayor to arrive in Armenia to accompany France humanitarian aid convoy for Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, will arrive in Armenia on the same, and she will accompany this French convoy going from Armenian capital Yerevan to the Lachin corridor, reported the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France, news.am informs.

This French humanitarian aid was allocated by Paris, as well as the Ile-de-France, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Hauts-de-France, Occitanie, and Pays de la Loire regions of France.