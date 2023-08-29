On August 29, Azerbaijani news media reported that the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society will send 40 tons of flour from Baku to Stepanakert, but there has been no agreement on this issue with the Artsakh side.

August 29, 2023, 11:37 If Azerbaijan is really interested in eliminating the humanitarian disaster of the people of Artsakh, should not simply prohibit the restoration of supplies through the Lachin Corridor. Lusine Avanesyan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The press secretary of the Artsakh Republic President Lusine Avanesyan told ''Artsakhpress'' adding that, therefore, this step is aimed at deepening the existing problems, but not solving them.

"The issue of reopening the Kashatagh (Lachin) corridor under the established regime was and remains a priority, and any dialogue with the Azerbaijani side should be held first of all on this issue. The corridor should function freely and uninterruptedly for two-way traffic of both people and goods and vehicles..

If the authorities of Azerbaijan are really interested in eliminating the humanitarian disaster of the people of Artsakh and stopping the genocide, then they should not play false philanthropy, but simply not prohibit the restoration of supplies to Artsakh through the Lachin Corridor, according to the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020 and International Court of Justice," emphasized L. Avanesyan.