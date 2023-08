1877 | August 22, 2023 14:32 Armenia expects effective steps from int’l community to change Azerbaijan’s destructive, inhuman, belligerent conduct

1513 | August 25, 2023 12:26 10 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenia medical centers

1486 | August 25, 2023 15:34 We try to provide the minimum number of needed calories with the available products: Kindergarten Director

1446 | August 23, 2023 16:29 In case of reopening of Lachin Corridor we'll reestablish our self-sufficiency. Artsakh FM

1358 | August 24, 2023 15:53 Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan calls for international intervention to stop ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh

1340 | August 22, 2023 13:44 Azerbaijan fires on combine harvester working in Artsakh village field

1307 | August 25, 2023 10:49 France plans to introduce UN Security Council resolution to help people of Artsakh – Le Figaro

1301 | August 25, 2023 18:25 Russian air defenses effective in repulsing Ukrainian drone attacks — Kremlin