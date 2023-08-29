Bob Menendez: Azerbaijan continues its outrageous behavior

Senator Robert “Bob” Menendez, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is deeply concerned about what is happening in the Lachin corridor.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Deeply troubled that Azerbaijan continues its outrageous behavior aimed at intimidating Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, withholding humanitarian access, and undermining the critical work of the ICRC. This is unacceptable,” Menendez wrote on X—former Twitter, and attached the report about the three Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) youths who were abducted Monday from the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijanis.