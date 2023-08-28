Artsakhpress

Politics

Mijatovic calls for restoration of free movement through Lachin corridor

The Council of Europe (CoE) Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, calls for the restoration of free movement along the Lachin corridor and to ensure the rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Artsakh. Her respective statement is presented on the Facebook page of Armenia in the Council of Europe.

STEPANAKERT,  AUGUST 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Reiterating her earlier call for the restoration of free movement through the Lachin corridor, Mijatovic says that she remains “seriously concerned about the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the human rights of its population following the blocking of the road running through the Lachin Corridor since December 2022.”
The CoE Commissioner for Human Rights notes that despite her calls and “those of numerous other international stakeholders, the humanitarian and human rights situation in the area has reportedly further deteriorated, affecting particularly the most vulnerable, due to the prolonged disruption in the movement of people and access to food supplies and urgent medical care.”
Mijatovic notes that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), “which is for the moment the only international humanitarian organisation operating across the Lachin Corridor, indicated that the population [of Nagorno-Karabakh] was facing a lack of life-saving medication and essentials.”
The aforesaid statement added that the “relevant stakeholders should immediately find a solution to avoid any further deterioration of the very dangerous situation the local population is facing and guarantee safe and free passage to those providing humanitarian assistance and those ensuring human rights protection.”

     

Azerbaijan fires more than 60 shots at plant under construction in Armenia’s Yeraskh village

Between August 25 and 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired an unprecedented number of high-intensity shots in the direction of the plant under construction in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province, also targeting the accommodation area of the construction workers, as NEWS.am informs, the Armenian-American GTB Steel company said about this in a statement.

Azerbaijan refuses to receive Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office

Azerbaijan has refused to receive Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office who planned to visit the country after his trip to Armenia.

Andrzej Kasprzyk visits border area of Armenia’s Kornidzor village

Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (CiO), is in Armenia since Tuesday to visit the Lachin corridor and report on the current situation on the instructions of the OSCE CiO.

Adam Schiff: Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of Lachin corridor must end

I stand with Artsakh's 120,000 residents, and the Armenian diaspora defending them. Adam Schiff, a member of the US House of Representatives and co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, noted this on X—former Twitter.

France plans to introduce UN Security Council resolution to help people of Artsakh – Le Figaro

France will introduce a resolution at the UN Security Council regarding the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, according to Le Figaro newspaper.

Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan calls for international intervention to stop ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan has called on the international community to stop the ongoing policy of ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Economy

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Society

Azerbaijani media report arrest of three Armenians in Lachin Corridor

Three Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh were arrested on Monday at the illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

Azerbaijani media report arrest of three Armenians in Lachin Corridor

Three Armenians from Artsakh were arrested on Monday at the illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

Azerbaijani side abducted an Artsakh student at the illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor

At the illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, the Azerbaijani side abducted Alen Nelson Sargsyan, born in 2001, who was going to Armenia from Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeepers

6 patients evacuated from Artsakh through ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on August 28 the transfer of 6 patients from Stepanakert Republican Medical Center to Armenia for urgent treatment, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Healthcare said Monday. The patients were accompanied by their attendants.

We try to provide the minimum number of needed calories with the available products: Kindergarten Director

Stepanakert State Kindergarten N2 continues to educate children with the limited opportunities it has amid the blockade.

10 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenia medical centers

On August 25, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

Azerbaijan earthquake felt in Artsakh and Armenia

A magnitude 4,6 earthquake that struck south-eastern Azerbaijan in the early hours of Wednesday was also felt in Armenia and in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian seismic protection agency reported.

Military

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions

The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire late on Sunday evening at Armenian outposts in the Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region

On the night of August 23-24, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region of Artsakh Republic by using small arms.

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defenseof Azerbaijan, claiming that at around 11:30pm Wednesday, Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the border zone, does not correspond to reality.

Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha

On August 23, between 01:05 a.m. and 02:00 a.m., Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha.

Azerbaijan fires on combine harvester working in Artsakh village field

At around 12:30pm Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, using small arms, on a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village of the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic.

Azerbaijani disinformation campaign again falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

Azerbaijan continues its disinformation campaign with false accusations targeting the Armenian military, the Ministry of Defense warned Tuesday.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh early on Tuesday morning, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

6 patients evacuated from Artsakh through ICRC
Azerbaijan fires more than 60 shots at plant under construction in Armenia’s Yeraskh village
Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

Aurora Prize, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan slams ‘horrifying and inhumane’ Azeri blockade in Artsakh

Kim Kardashian reacted to Ocampo's report on blockade of the Lachin Corridor

International

Syria MoD reports Israel attack on Aleppo airport

Russian Air Defense Forces destroy Ukrainian assault drone in Moscow Region

Russian air defenses effective in repulsing Ukrainian drone attacks — Kremlin

Peskov calls allegations about Kremlin involvement in Wagner Group leader Prigozhin plane crash ‘lie’

