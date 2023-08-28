At the illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, the Azerbaijani side has abducted Alen Nelson Sargsyan, born in 2001, who was going to Armenia from Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, informs Artsakh Information Center.

August 28, 2023, 14:20 Azerbaijani side abducted Artsakh student in the illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: No reliable information about the reasons for the abduction has been provided yet. Alen Sargsyan is a student who was going to Yerevan to continue his study.

Azerbaijan continues its genocidal policy towards the people of Artsakh, once again violating the norms of international humanitarian law. Details on the incident will be released later.