The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on August 28 the transfer of 6 patients from Stepanakert Republican Medical Center to Armenia for urgent treatment, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Healthcare said Monday. The patients were accompanied by their attendants.

August 28, 2023, 12:33 6 patients evacuated from Artsakh through ICRC

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: And three patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with their accompanying persons, informs the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare.