Between August 25 and 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired an unprecedented number of high-intensity shots in the direction of the plant under construction in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province, also targeting the accommodation area of the construction workers, as NEWS.am informs, the Armenian-American GTB Steel company said about this in a statement.

August 28, 2023, 11:45 Azerbaijan fires more than 60 shots at plant under construction in Armenia’s Yeraskh village

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: More than 60 shots were fired during the aforesaid period.