The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire late on Sunday evening at Armenian outposts in the Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

August 28, 2023, 10:19 Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On August 27, at around 11:30 p.m., Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Norabak,” the ministry said.