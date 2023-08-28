Syria MoD reports Israel attack on Aleppo airport

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Syria informed about the Israeli attack on the airport of Aleppo, SANA news agency reports.
Azerbaijan has refused to receive Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office who planned to visit the country after his trip to Armenia.
Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (CiO), is in Armenia since Tuesday to visit the Lachin corridor and report on the current situation on the instructions of the OSCE CiO.
I stand with Artsakh's 120,000 residents, and the Armenian diaspora defending them. Adam Schiff, a member of the US House of Representatives and co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, noted this on X—former Twitter.
France will introduce a resolution at the UN Security Council regarding the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, according to Le Figaro newspaper.
Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan has called on the international community to stop the ongoing policy of ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society violates the fundamental principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, first of all, the principle of neutrality, the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) said in a statement on Thursday.
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has refused to meet with visiting Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib because of what Azeri news media described as the latter’s “pro-Armenian” statements made earlier in Yerevan.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
Stepanakert State Kindergarten N2 continues to educate children with the limited opportunities it has amid the blockade.
On August 25, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.
A magnitude 4,6 earthquake that struck south-eastern Azerbaijan in the early hours of Wednesday was also felt in Armenia and in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian seismic protection agency reported.
Seven patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.
On August 21, a total of 41 Russian and Artsakh Republic citizens were transferred from Artsakh to Armenia by Russian peacekeepers, which is the first case since June 14, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
NovAir airlines launched regular passenger flights from Yerevan to Kapan on August 21.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called on decision-makers to find a compromise and make it possible to resume urgently needed humanitarian deliveries across Lachin Corridor.
The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire late on Sunday evening at Armenian outposts in the Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.
On the night of August 23-24, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region of Artsakh Republic by using small arms.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defenseof Azerbaijan, claiming that at around 11:30pm Wednesday, Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the border zone, does not correspond to reality.
On August 23, between 01:05 a.m. and 02:00 a.m., Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha.
At around 12:30pm Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, using small arms, on a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village of the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic.
Azerbaijan continues its disinformation campaign with false accusations targeting the Armenian military, the Ministry of Defense warned Tuesday.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh early on Tuesday morning, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
