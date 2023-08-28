Syria MoD reports Israel attack on Aleppo airport

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Syria informed about the Israeli attack on the airport of Aleppo, SANA news agency reports.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The respective MoD statement says that Israel struck the Aleppo International Airport at 4:30am.

The runway of the airport was damaged as a result.

The attack took place from the side of the Mediterranean Sea.