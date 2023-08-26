Russian Air Defense Forces destroyed a Ukrainian assault drone targeting facilities in the Russian capital and the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported to journalists on Saturday adding that the UAV was downed over the Istra district.

August 26, 2023, 10:10 Russian Air Defense Forces destroy Ukrainian assault drone in Moscow Region

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On August 26 at about 03:00 a.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region with the use of an airplane-type UAV was foiled. On-duty Air Defense Forces destroyed the drone over the Istra district in the Moscow Region," the ministry stated.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier in the day that the Russian Air Defense Forces downed an attack drone flying in the direction of the Russian capital

"Air Defense Forces destroyed a drone in the early hours of Saturday in the Istra district as it approaching Moscow. No casualties or damage were reported, according to preliminary reports," Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.