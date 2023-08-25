Peskov calls allegations about Kremlin involvement in Wagner Group leader Prigozhin plane crash ‘lie’

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the allegations about the Kremlin's involvement in the crash of the plane carrying Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin a "lie," reports TASS

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Yevgeny Prigozhin became a victim of that plane crash, and there are many speculations about it. Of course, in the West, all these speculations are presented from the well-known perspective. All this is an absolute lie," said Peskov.