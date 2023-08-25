Stepanakert State Kindergarten N2 continues to educate children with the limited opportunities it has amid the blockade.

August 25, 2023, 15:34 We try to provide the minimum number of needed calories with the available products: Kindergarten Director

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the director of the kindergarten Rena Barkhudaryan said that the menu of the children has been changed for obvious reasons, but they are trying to provide the minimum amount of calories and vitamins with the available food.

"After the termination of the activities of the ''Artsakhkat'' company, dairy products have completely disappeared from the menu. Before that, every day we got milk, yogurt, butter, cheese, curd, which is very necessary for children. A few days ago there was a problem with bread.The problem has already been solved. The municipality has reached an agreement with the bakeries, and the bread is already being supplied. This is our trench too, we have to fight," noted the director.

''We got cookies from the peacekeeping contingent and included it in today's menu.

We receive butter, sugar and cereals once a month from the Ministry of Social Development and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh. As a result of the agreement reached, vegetables and fruits were purchased from the Noragyugh community. Fruits are served fresh, compote is also prepared for children. Beef is a must on the menu.

Because there is no intra-city transport, children living in the suburbs cannot attend kindergarten,'' she concluded