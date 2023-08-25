Azerbaijan refuses to receive Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office

Azerbaijan has refused to receive Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office who planned to visit the country after his trip to Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: According to the Azerbaijani APA news agency, “official Baku did not see the need for his visit, considered it a waste of time and did not agree.”

Kasprzyk met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on August 22.

He then visited the Armenian village of Kornidzor on August 25 to inspect the entrance to the blocked Lachin Corridor.