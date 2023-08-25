10 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenia medical centers

On August 25, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: And eight patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with their accompanying persons.