Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (CiO), is in Armenia since Tuesday to visit the Lachin corridor and report on the current situation on the instructions of the OSCE CiO.
Andrzej Kasprzyk visits border area of Armenia’s Kornidzor village
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: A little while ago, Kasprzyk visited the border section of Armenia’s Kornidzor village, where trucks loaded with humanitarian aid sent from Armenia to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh have been waiting to enter Karabakh for more than a month now, as News.am informs, the camera crew of Lurer (News) program of the Public TV Company of Armenia reported from Kornidzor.