Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (CiO), is in Armenia since Tuesday to visit the Lachin corridor and report on the current situation on the instructions of the OSCE CiO.

August 25, 2023, 11:23 Andrzej Kasprzyk visits border area of Armenia’s Kornidzor village

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: A little while ago, Kasprzyk visited the border section of Armenia’s Kornidzor village, where trucks loaded with humanitarian aid sent from Armenia to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh have been waiting to enter Karabakh for more than a month now, as News.am informs, the camera crew of Lurer (News) program of the Public TV Company of Armenia reported from Kornidzor.