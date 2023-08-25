France will introduce a resolution at the UN Security Council regarding the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, according to Le Figaro newspaper.

August 25, 2023, 10:49 France plans to introduce UN Security Council resolution to help people of Artsakh – Le Figaro

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The resolution will seek to help the 120,000 Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh who are facing starvation due to the blockade, according to the newspaper.

Furthermore, Paris and major French regions are planning to send more humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh, in addition to the goods which are stranded along the Armenian humanitarian convoy at the entrance of Lachin Corridor.