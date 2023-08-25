I stand with Artsakh's 120,000 residents, and the Armenian diaspora defending them. Adam Schiff, a member of the US House of Representatives and co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, noted this on X—former Twitter.

August 25, 2023, 10:34 Adam Schiff: Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of Lachin corridor must end

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor must end. The US recognized the Armenian Genocide and said never again. We must do more than pledge. We must act,” Schiff added.