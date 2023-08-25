Ukraine attempted to commit a terrorist attack against Russia with the use of drones, Tass informs, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

August 25, 2023, 09:20 Ukraine attempted to attack Russia by drones at night — Russian Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Air Defense aids detected forty two unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the fire effect over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, nine drones were detected and 33 drones were suppressed by radio electronic warfare aids and crashed without reaching the target," the ministry said.

Kiev used fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles for the attempt to make terrorist attacks at night, the defense ministry added.