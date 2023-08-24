Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan has called on the international community to stop the ongoing policy of ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

August 24, 2023, 15:53 Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan calls for international intervention to stop ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan conducts a classic policy of ethnic cleansing,” Marukyan said in a post on X. “According to our information, Baku is planning a one-way opening of the Lachin Corridor in order to push the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh out of the territory without the possibility of return. This is a classic policy of ethnic cleansing: at first they shoot, kill, capture people incessantly, starve them for a long time, and then open the road for exit only so that people forced by these inhumane conditions leave Nagorno Karabakh without the possibility of returning. This must be stopped by international intervention. End the blockade of Lachin Corridor,” Marukyan added, addressing President of the United States Joe Biden, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French President Emmanuel Macron, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, President of the European Council Charles Michel and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.