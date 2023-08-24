Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society violates principle of neutrality and gets involved in politics. ARCS

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society violates the fundamental principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, first of all, the principle of neutrality, the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) said in a statement on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Below is the full statement issued by ARCS.

“Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society violates the fundamental principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, first of all, the principle of neutrality, and gets involved in political process, raising the position of its government, that is, to keep the Lachin Corridor closed (also through the suggestion of so-called alternative routes).

The drawing in of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society in the political processes contradicts to the Fundamental Principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent International Movement; the later does not have mandate to make political statements and serve the political agenda.

This is a rude breach and non-compliance to the Movement principles and values as well as to the humanitarian agenda.

Presently, Azerbaijan also using the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is trying to obstruct the activity of the ICRC as the only humanitarian international organization operating in Nagorno - Karabakh.

Clear evidence of that was the abduction of Vagif Khachatryan, who was kidnapped near the checkpoint on his way to be transferred to Armenia for surgery under ICRC escort. He was kidnapped while under the protection of International Humanitarian Law.

Since July 26, 2023, a convoy carrying humanitarian aid sent by Armenia is stranded on Hakari Bridge․ Тhe Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society could use its “humanitarian power” to convince the side which blocked the Lachin corridor and caused the humanitarian catastrophe to open it respecting humanitarian principles.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, with its July 25, 2023 statement attracted the attention of the international community towards the concerning humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, which was also presented during the Security Council by the representative of OCHA.

Hence, it is an urgent necessity to ensure the immediate implementation of the decisions of the UN International Court of Justice from 22 February and 6 July, 2023.

We are calling upon all the components of International Red Cross Movement: International Committee of the Red Cross, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to steadily follow and adhere to the Movement principles, to fulfill their complementary roles within their mandates, in favor of effective humanitarian mission implementation.”